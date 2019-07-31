Recevez la newsletter d'Aleteia chaque jour!
Démarrez la journée avec la newsletter d'Aleteia
Je m'abonne gratuitement !

Les 4 articles les plus partagés

Mgr Jacques Perrier
Pourquoi l’Église n’ordonne pas d’hommes mariés ?
Domitille Farret d'Astiès
Le pape François aux scouts : « L’Évangile est la vraie boussole de la vie »
Rachel Molinatti
Cette prière de Padre Pio peut vous aider dans un combat contre la dépression
Paul de Dinechin
Un nouveau collège spécifiquement dédié à l’évangélisation de l’Asie

Vous ne souhaitez pas faire de don ?

Voici cinq façons d'aider Aleteia:

  1. Prier pour notre équipe et le succès de notre mission
  2. Parler d'Aleteia dans votre paroisse
  3. Partager les articles d'Aleteia avec vos amis et votre famille
  4. Désactiver votre bloqueur de pub quand vous êtes sur Aleteia
  5. S'abonner à notre newsletter gratuite et la lire tous les jours

Je vous remercie!
L'équipe d'Aleteia

 

Souscrire

Aleteia
Prier
Le choix de la Rédaction
Newsletter

Quand le mur entre les États-Unis et le Mexique devient un terrain de jeu

La Photo du Jour | 31 juillet 2019
Blancoires mur mexique
LUIS TORRES / AFP
Partager
Imprimer
L’un est au Mexique, l’autre aux États-Unis, mais qu’importe : la barrière qui les sépare est le pivot qui leur permet de jouer ensemble à la balançoire. De couleur rose fluo, ces balançoires à bascule sont un joli trait d’union entre les deux pays, pourtant séparés par un mur. Passant à travers les barreaux érigés pour marquer la frontière, ces jeux ont été imaginés par deux professeurs californiens afin de témoigner de leur opposition au projet de Donald Trump d’ériger un mur entre les deux pays. Voir ce projet devenir réalité est « l’une des expériences les plus incroyables » a confié Ronald Rael, l’un des deux professeurs, sur Instagram.

 

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

 

One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture

Une publication partagée par Ronald Rael (@rrael) le

 

Tags:
mexiqueusa
Top 10 d’Aleteia
  1. Les plus lus
  2. Père Paul Habsburg
    La prière en couple, ça peut rapporter gros ! 
  3. Mgr Jacques Perrier
    Pourquoi l’Église n’ordonne pas d’hommes mariés ?
  4. Domitille Farret d'Astiès
    Le pape François aux scouts : …
  5. La rédaction d'Aleteia
    En vacances, un peu de chant grégorien pour Emmanuel et …
  6. Raphaëlle Coquebert
    Isidore, le travesti du film …
  7. Dolors Massot
    Les sept clés des couples qui durent
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Quel est le salaire annuel du pape François ?
Afficher La Suite
Newsletter
Recevez Aleteia chaque jour. Abonnez-vous gratuitement
Domitille Farret d'Astiès
Un saint Antoine version « street art »
Rachel Molinatti
Quand la messe s’invite à la fête foraine
Domitille Farret d'Astiès
La « Festo Vierginenco » aux Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer
Rachel Molinatti
Le « check » spontané qui a fait le tour du monde
Sarah Choteau
En Bretagne, le temps des pardons
Caroline Becker
En Irak, le monastère de Mar Behnam retrouve sa splendeur
La rédaction d'Aleteia
À Paris, le temps des transhumances est venu
Domitille Farret d'Astiès
Trente voiliers pour illustrer la fraternité avec les chrétiens persécutés
La rédaction d'Aleteia
La finale de la Copa America sous le regard du Christ
Caroline Becker
Bruno Rotival, entre photographie et contemplation
Caroline Becker
Des cintres en bois au secours de Notre-Dame de Paris
La rédaction d'Aleteia
À Nantes, les océans ont besoin de vous
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Des coups de pagaie pour un coup de pouce
Rachel Molinatti
« L’essentiel est invisible pour les yeux »
Agnès Pinard Legry
Un artiste de rue au chevet des militaires blessés
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Rennes : des centaines de scouts renouvellent leur Promesse
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Une bénédiction avant de faire cap sur le Liban
Caroline Becker
À Tours, 800 anges flottent dans les airs
La rédaction d'Aleteia
D-day : 75 ans après, un vétéran américain saute à nouveau sur Carentan
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Un prêtre fête ses 100 ans… entouré de ses quatre fils prêtres
Marzena Devoud
Né à 245 grammes, le plus petit bébé du monde a quitté l’hôpital « en bonne santé »
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Quand François rencontre Raoni
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Le prix Nobel de la paix, Denis Mukwege, reçu par le pape François
La rédaction d'Aleteia
À Saint-Sulpice, on a prié pour la vie
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Japon : quand un temple bouddhiste se mobilise pour Notre-Dame
Mathilde de Robien
La prunelle de leurs yeux
La rédaction d'Aleteia
À Notre-Dame de Paris, la Croix victorieuse malgré les flammes
Marzena Devoud
Visite surprise du pape François auprès des personnes atteintes d’Alzheimer
Caroline Becker
Cette étonnante coupole qui se reflète sur le sol
Caroline Becker
Cathédrale de Strasbourg : saint Christophe a retrouvé ses couleurs
Hervé Grandchamp
La première photo d’un trou noir
Caroline Becker
À Berck-sur-Mer, des centaines de cerfs-volants s’envolent vers le ciel
La rédaction d'Aleteia
L’hommage à Marc Laycuras, médecin militaire tué au Mali
Domitille Farret d'Astiès
« You are beautiful », le miroir qui fait chaud au cœur
Hervé Grandchamp
Quand « la mère et la fille » pilotent ensemble un Boeing 757
Caroline Becker
Au Louvre, un spectaculaire gisant du Moyen Âge retrouve ses couleurs
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Climat : des milliers de personnes défilent pour la « Marche du siècle »
Marzena Devoud
Une cérémonie des « Pics d’or » pour « réveiller les consciences »
La rédaction d'Aleteia
JMJ de Panama : la photo qui a fait le tour du monde
La rédaction d'Aleteia
L’Annonciation de Marie en réalité virtuelle
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Aux Etats-Unis, la foule brave le froid pour défendre la vie
Athénaïs Clicquot
La procession du Nazaréen noir attire toujours les foules
Athénaïs Clicquot
La plus grande cathédrale du Moyen-Orient inaugurée
Athénaïs Clicquot
Le pape François fête ses 82 ans
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Nadia Murad et Denis Mukwege reçoivent le prix Nobel de la paix
La rédaction d'Aleteia
La crèche en sable et le sapin du Vatican inaugurés
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Grand Paris : le tunnelier de la ligne 15 va être béni
Margot Giraud
La sonde InSight a posé ses trois pieds sur Mars
Caroline Becker
La plus grande cathédrale de Roumanie poursuit son élévation
Caroline Becker
Chypre : le grand retour du visage de saint Marc
La rédaction d'Aleteia
À Washington Starbucks lance son premier café en langue des signes
Caroline Becker
Bretagne : un clocher volant aperçu dans les airs
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Des guides-aînées sur les routes de Bourgogne
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Série A : l’entraînement inoubliable des joueurs de Cagliari
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Libéré, le pasteur Andrew Brunson prie pour Donald Trump
Margot Giraud
Hommage éphémère à l’inoubliable soeur Emmanuelle
Marzena Devoud
Le pèlerinage du Rosaire à Lourdes
Domitille Farret d'Astiès
Dans les pas de Stevenson
La rédaction d'Aleteia
L’orgue de Reims est réduit au silence
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Un nouvel évêque pour Nanterre
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Un bel autel pour rendre grâce aux fruits de la terre
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Semaine de bénédiction pour les cartables
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Thaïlande : une fête pour célébrer le sauvetage
La rédaction d'Aleteia
La Vierge du Pic de la Garde veille sur les Auvergnats
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Le Musée national de Rio ravagé par les flammes
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Le palais épiscopal d’Oradea en flammes
La rédaction d'Aleteia
800 jeunes réunis pour « changer le monde »
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Les Nicaraguayens prient devant un Christ criblé de balles
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Jésus-Christ à l’arrière d’un bus colombien
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Des jeunes mariés bénis par le Pape
La rédaction d'Aleteia
L’œcuménisme par le cricket !
La rédaction d'Aleteia
La déclaration d’amour du Pape en langue des signes
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Une victoire qui se savoure aussi en famille
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Le cardinal Tauran a « dédié sa vie » à l’Église
Nicolas Boutin
Une fillette veut aider Jésus à porter sa croix
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Une prière à Times Square pour les chrétiens d’Orient
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Jour de première communion à Qaraqosh
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Mgr Michel Aupetit reçoit le pallium
Nicolas Boutin
Suède : une ministre au Parlement en maillot de foot
Les photos d'Aleteia
Quand un bébé veille sur nous
Les photos d'Aleteia
Une messe d’action de grâce pour le mariage
Les photos d'Aleteia
Quand la foi s’invite sur le terrain
Les photos d'Aleteia
Deux-roues et cuirs au sanctuaire de Lourdes
Les photos d'Aleteia
Le marathon des prêtres
Les photos d'Aleteia
Mieux vaut allumer une bougie que maudire l’obscurité
Les photos d'Aleteia
La profession des vœux perpétuels
Les photos d'Aleteia
Jubilé des enfant de chœur
Les photos d'Aleteia
Jean Paul II quitte l’espace public
Les photos d'Aleteia
Le pape François rencontre des migrants
TOUT LE CHOIX DE LA RÉDACTION
Le choix de la Rédaction
Vittoria Traverso
Cette église est comme suspendue dans les airs
Mgr Jacques Perrier
Pourquoi l’Église n’ordonne pas d’hommes mariés ?
Domitille Farret d'Astiès
Le pape François aux scouts : « L’Évangile est la vraie boussole de la vie »
Edifa
Activités extra-scolaires : trouver la juste mesure
La rédaction d'Aleteia
Fusillades aux États-Unis : « Nous devons prier et agir pour y mettre un terme »
Jacques Gauthier
Cet été, louez la beauté de Dieu
Aleteia vous offre cet espace pour commenter ses articles. Cet espace doit toujours demeurer en cohérence avec les valeurs d’Aleteia. Notre témoignage de chrétiens portera d’autant mieux que notre expression sera empreinte de bienveillance et de charité.
[Voir la Charte des commentaires]