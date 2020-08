Ils ont inventé des déguisements adaptés aux personnes en fauteuil roulant

View this post on Instagram

#ad @shopDisney We are so lucky to be able to work with @shopDisney to feature the new Incredimobile Wheelchair Cover by @disguise.costumes! @shopDisney has some awesome new costumes and wheelchair design covers . We get to be Mr. and Mrs. Incredible and not to brag or anything but I’m definitely driving the Incredimobile! These attachments are super easy to put on and look so legit! Check out our YouTube video to see how it goes on and how incredible it looks! #ad #disney #disabled #paralyzed #quadriplegic #quad #mattandsloan