Numéro 1 du Billboard depuis plus de 100 semaines, cette chanteuse évangélique bat tous les records

When I was a little girl, I would dream of moments like this. Upon hearing the news, I called my family. We laughed. We cried. We made jokes. We celebrated. I am so honored and want to thank all the people involved in achieving this accomplishment. I may sing and write, but there are many people working behind the scenes. My sincere gratitude goes out to them. To be a part of a song that has not only made history but has lived inside the homes of families raising babies, widows needing comfort, teenagers needing a friend, those who have lost and those who have gained, that is a gift I’ll never fully put into words. Simply amazed that “You Say” has spent 100 weeks on @billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart! Thank you ALL!! [link in bio]