Chaque mardi, ce papa rigolo danse pour son fils atteint d’un cancer

Dad Dances in Parking Lot During Son’s Cancer Treatments

Aiden, 14, was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to visitation restrictions, only one parent or caregiver is allowed into the medical center per patient. Every Tuesday while Aiden’s mom joins him in the clinic for cancer treatment, his dad, Chuck, stands outside and dances to lift Aiden’s spirits. Here is a highlight reel of Chuck’s best moves! #erasekidcancer

Geplaatst door Cook Children's op Dinsdag 22 september 2020