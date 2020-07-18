Les actes anti-chrétiens se multiplient-ils aux États-Unis ?

View this post on Instagram

Fr. John Currie leans over to touch the Virgin Mary statue at St. Peter's Parish which was burned by vandals today on July 12, 2020 in Boston, MA. This is so sad 😔🙏 "Father, forgive them, they know not what they do." – Jesus Christ

A statue of the Virgin Mary was set ablaze outside a Boston church Saturday night, said police who are investigating the arson incident.

Officers at 10 p.m. responded to a call for a fire in the area of 284 Bowdoin St. in Dorchester.

On arrival at St.Peter's Parish, officers saw that a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary had been set on fire.

Someone had lit plastic flowers on fire, which were in the hands of the Virgin Mary statue, according to members of the Boston Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit. That caused the statue's face and upper body to get burned, according to officials.

The Rev. John Currie, pastor at St. Peter's Parish, said a prayer next to the Virgin Mary statue Sunday afternoon.

"This is obviously someone who's disturbed, someone who has a troubled soul," Currie said of the unknown suspect.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement, "Whoever is responsible for the desecration of the Holy Mother's statue is clearly a troubled soul. Mary represents all that is good and pure in our world."

"We have confidence in local law enforcement to investigate this matter," the spokesman said. "We pray for the person or persons responsible."

Mayor Martin Walsh said in a statement, "Any act of hatred and destruction towards religious figures is deeply saddening and unacceptable. Regardless of faiths, it's our responsibility to be respectful towards others' religious beliefs.

"I am confident the Boston Police will investigate this case to its full extent, as they do with every other case of vandalism in our city," the mayor said.