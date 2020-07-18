Les actes anti-chrétiens se multiplient-ils aux États-Unis ?

Depuis quelques semaines, les actes anti-chrétiens semblent se multiplier aux États-Unis. Le 12 juillet, une statue de la Vierge a été brulée à Boston. Quelques jours plus tard, c’est dans le Tennessee qu’une statue de Marie a été détruite. Dans le Connecticut, des symboles sataniques ont été taggués sur la porte de l’église… Une longue litanie qui pourrait s’avérer inquiétante.
Fr. John Currie leans over to touch the Virgin Mary statue at St. Peter's Parish which was burned by vandals today on July 12, 2020 in Boston, MA. A statue of the Virgin Mary was set ablaze outside a Boston church Saturday night, said police who are investigating the arson incident. Officers at 10 p.m. responded to a call for a fire in the area of 284 Bowdoin St. in Dorchester. On arrival at St.Peter's Parish, officers saw that a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary had been set on fire. Someone had lit plastic flowers on fire, which were in the hands of the Virgin Mary statue, according to members of the Boston Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit. That caused the statue's face and upper body to get burned, according to officials. The Rev. John Currie, pastor at St. Peter's Parish, said a prayer next to the Virgin Mary statue Sunday afternoon. "This is obviously someone who's disturbed, someone who has a troubled soul," Currie said of the unknown suspect. A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement, "Whoever is responsible for the desecration of the Holy Mother's statue is clearly a troubled soul. Mary represents all that is good and pure in our world." "We have confidence in local law enforcement to investigate this matter," the spokesman said. "We pray for the person or persons responsible." Mayor Martin Walsh said in a statement, "Any act of hatred and destruction towards religious figures is deeply saddening and unacceptable. Regardless of faiths, it's our responsibility to be respectful towards others' religious beliefs. "I am confident the Boston Police will investigate this case to its full extent, as they do with every other case of vandalism in our city," the mayor said.
À peu près au même moment, c’est une autre statue de la Vierge, située cette fois-ci devant la Cathedral Prep, à New York, qui a été victime d’un acte malveillant. Un individu a ainsi inscrit le mot Idol sur la statue. Recteur du lieu, le père James Juroly a condamné cet acte de vandalisme qu’il a qualifié « d’acte de haine ».
"Sad news this morning. The Blessed Mother, that has greeted the men of Cathedral Prep in Brooklyn and Queens for over 100 years, was defaced. Police have began an investigation. Our faith will always prevail and this incident will only for make our love for Mary stronger." Jesus said to his Apostles: "Behold, I am sending you like sheep in the midst of wolves; so be shrewd as serpents and simple as doves. But beware of men, for they will hand you over to courts and scourge you in their synagogues, and you will be led before governors and kings for my sake as a witness before them and the pagans." Matthew 10:16-18 Jesus made it clear that persecution is going to be a part of the Church and that we should not be surprised when this happens to us.
Cette vague d’actes de vandalisme n’a pas épargné le Tennessee où une autre statue de la Vierge a été précipitée de son piédestal, entrainant la décapitation de la tête de la statue. Les faits ce sont déroulés devant l’église saint Stephen, à Chattanooga. Sur Twitter, l’évêque du diocèse de Knoxville, Mgr Rick Stika, faisant le rapprochement entre ces différentes dégradations, s’est interrogé sur « cette étrange période que nous vivons ».
What a strange time when live it. Over the weekend, a outdoor statue of the Blessed Mother was beheaded at St. Stephen Parish in Chattanooga. This is occurring at various spots throughout the United States.
— Bishop Rick Stika (@BishopStika) July 13, 2020
Plus récemment, dans la nuit du 15 au 16 juillet, ce sont des tags anarchistes et des symboles sataniques qui ont été inscrits sur la porte de l’église saint Joseph à New Haven, toujours dans l’État du Connecticut. « Cet acte s’inscrit dans une vague de profanations de lieux catholiques dans tout le pays comme en témoignent les incidents à Chattanooga, Queens, Boston, Sacramento et Ocala », a dénoncé l’archidiocèse d’Hartford. « Le motif est clair : intimider et instiller la peur dans le cœur de ceux qui croient en Dieu ». Se voulant rassurant, l’évêque de l’archidiocèse ajoute : « L’Église catholique existe depuis 2.000 ans et a survécu à de nombreux oppresseurs. Demeurons sans peur, dans l’espérance et résolus dans notre foi et prions pour la conversion du cœur de ceux qui espèrent nous terroriser ». « Aujourd’hui, même au milieu de sentiments et d’actes antichrétiens, nous ne répondons pas à la haine par la haine. Au contraire, ces attaques renforcent notre amour, notre appel à l’unité et nos prières s’en trouvent raffermies ».
