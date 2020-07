Le touchant geste de ce jeune trisomique tout juste diplômé

Boy With Special Needs Visits Mother’s Grave To Tell Her He Graduated

“I did It. I graduated.” 😭❤️ You might need to grab the tissues for this one…Graduation day is a big deal and this teen with special needs knew he had to find a way to share this incredible accomplishment with the one person he loves the most, his late mom.

