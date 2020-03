Coronavirus : à Copenhague, on mise sur la lumière de la Sainte Famille

View this post on Instagram

TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON!⁠ ⁠ The physical museum may well be closed, and the gallery lights turned off, but should that stop us entirely? We say no. As of today we’ll use our fine digital channels to each day shine a spotlight on selected artworks and dive head-first into the tangled history of SMK as we present highlights, lowlights, and talking art experts during the virus shutdown. ⁠ ⁠ Is there a hashtag? How about #museumlightsnow…? ⁠ ⁠ Oh and talking about lights… we just put a new one on display in our European collection. Much good that’ll do you right now, you say, but let’s take a look here.⁠ ⁠ The light was lit by Dutch painter Godfried Schalcken somewhere around 1658-1700 and is named ‘The Holy Family’. Schalken was a master at reproducing the effects of candlelight and was one of ‘Fijnschilders’, who aimed to painstakingly reproduce reality in the years around 1630-1710.⁠ ⁠ Follow our artsy efforts here and on Facebook ⁠ ⁠ Godfried Schalcken,’The Holy Family’, 1658-1700. Acquired for the collection in 1700.⁠ ⁠ #smkmuseum #instamusem #artmuseum #dkmuseum #copenhagen #voreskbh #sharingcph #museum #museumlightsnow #digitalart #culturedoesntstop