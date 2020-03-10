Recevez la newsletter d'Aleteia chaque jour!
Perles du Web

La magnifique ode à la famille de Kate Perry

© flickr / Joella Marano
Kate Perry le 28 novembre 2020 à New York.
La rédaction d'Aleteia | 10 mars 2020

La chanteuse Kate Perry a perdu sa grand-mère, morte le 8 mars à 99 ans. Elle lui a rendu un magnifique hommage sur les réseaux sociaux, à travers lequel elle célèbre les valeurs de la famille.

Alors qu’elle vient d’annoncer sa grossesse, la chanteuse Kate Perry pleure sa grand-mère paternelle Ann, morte dimanche 8 mars à l’âge de 99 ans. L’artiste de 35 ans a publié des photos prises avec son aïeule sur Instagram, livrant un émouvant témoignage dans lequel elle rend hommage à cette femme qui lui a transmis des valeurs essentielles. « Je dois beaucoup de ce que je suis à mon père… et s’il existe, c’est grâce à elle. C’est avec elle que tout a commencé, comme elle nous le rappelait souvent, et je lui en suis très reconnaissante. La famille est là pour nous montrer ce que peut être l’amour […]  C’était une grand-mère merveilleuse et je garderai à jamais un peu d’elle en moi ».

View this post on Instagram

I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

La chanteuse, qui a grandi dans une famille chrétienne évangélique, a échangé avec le pape François en 2018. Cette rencontre l’a visiblement marquée, elle qui avait affirmé quelque temps plus tard être « une grande fan du pape François » qui pour elle ramène « l’Église à l’humilité et aux relations avec les gens ».

Lire aussi :
Découvrez cette belle prière des grands-parents
