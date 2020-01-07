Le magnifique hommage que Kate Middleton rend aux sages-femmes

View this post on Instagram

Ahead of 2020’s International @who #YearoftheNurseandMidwife, The Duchess of Cambridge has written an open letter to midwives across the UK — visit the link in our bio to read the full letter. Writing in her letter, The Duchess said: • “You are there for women at their most vulnerable; you witness strength, pain and unimaginable joy on a daily basis. • Your work often goes on behind the scenes, and away from the spotlight. Recently I was privileged enough to witness a small section of it first hand, spending several days at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit. • Although this was not my first encounter with the care and kindness provided by midwives across the country, it gave me a broader insight into the true impact you have on everybody you help. • Over the last few years, I’ve dedicated a significant amount of my work to the Early Years – the pivotal period of development between pregnancy and the age of 5 where children build crucial foundations for life. • Your role in supporting this critical phase of development extends far beyond the complicated task of delivering a baby successfully. The help and reassurance you provide for parents to be and parents of newborns is just as crucial. It goes a long way in building parents’ confidence from the start, with lifelong impact on the future happiness of their children. • I want to thank you for all that you do. It has been a real privilege learning from you so far, and I look forward to meeting and learning from even more of you in the coming years and decades”. • Several members of @TheRoyalFamily, including The Queen and The Princess Royal, hold Patronages in the fields of Nursing and Midwifery — The Queen is Patron of @thercn, and The Princess Royal is Patron of @midwives_rcm. Photos 📷 1-4 by Kensington Palace / 5-6 by PA