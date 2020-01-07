Recevez la newsletter d'Aleteia chaque jour!
Le magnifique hommage que Kate Middleton rend aux sages-femmes

© AFP
Kate Middleton tenant dans ses bras son fils Louis, le 23 avril 2018, quelques heures après son accouchement.
Domitille Farret d'Astiès | 07 janvier 2020

Dans une lettre ouverte, Kate Middleton salue le travail remarquable accompli par les sages-femmes, qui, dans l’ombre, prennent soin des autres.

« Le plus souvent, votre travail se déroule dans les coulisses et à l’abri des projecteurs ». Dans cette lettre adressée aux « chères sages-femmes » et signée « Catherine », Kate Middleton rend hommage à celles qui accompagnent les femmes pendant leur grossesse et leur accouchement, aidant ainsi à la transmission de la vie. Un message touchant rédigé à la suite d’une visite à la maternité de Kingston, près de Londres, le 27 décembre 2019.

« Vous êtes là pour les femmes les plus vulnérables ; vous êtes témoins d’une force, d’une douleur et d’une joie inimaginable au quotidien », lance la duchesse de Cambridge, elle-même mère de trois enfants, louant celles qui « travaillent sans relâche » pour « soutenir les personnes les plus vulnérables ». Une lettre qui tombe à pic puisque l’Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS) a proclamé 2020 « année des infirmières et des sages-femmes ».

Lire aussi : Stanislawa Leszczynska, la sage-femme d’Auschwitz

Tags:
femmemèrenaissancevie
