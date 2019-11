La basilique Saint-Marc à Venise sous les eaux

This is awful. My beloved Venice is under 6 feet/1.87m of water. Fifty years ago it flooded maybe four times a year; now more than 50. San Marco basilica flooded for only the 6th time in 1200 years, and 82% of the city is underwater.#ClimateChange https://t.co/JRe3qFzL5u pic.twitter.com/RuZhCO1pd2

— Julie Sullivan 曨淺夫人 (@Webwight) November 12, 2019