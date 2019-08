Objets intelligents pour s’occuper des bébés : est-ce si malin ?

View this post on Instagram

Did you know that in the womb, babies are rocked by every breath the mother takes? And, not to mention how jiggly it gets in there when mom is going up the stairs, dancing or in an exercise class! SNOO gives your little one the womblike environment she needs in those early months by using gentle, jiggly motion, white noise and a cozy swaddle🥰 @hollingsworthb